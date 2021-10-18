 Showcase of local talent: The Center for the Arts held the final weekend of Open Studios tour | TheUnion.com
Showcase of local talent: The Center for the Arts held the final weekend of Open Studios tour

Elias Funez
  

Grass Valley’s The Center for the Arts held the final weekend of its annual Open Studios tour, an event which offers attendees a chance to witness artists in their own studios and creative spaces, and an opportunity to see local artists creating their works in real time. The self-guided tour provided the opportunity for patrons to go at their own pace and select studios to visit at their convenience, including the open studio of No. 39 on the list, Aandra Aabdock, who recently completed the renovation of a garage into her full-time studio on South Pine Street in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
“The reluctant mother,“ a collage by Aandra Aabdock, is on display in her Aabdock studios on South Pine Street in Nevada City during the recent Open Studios. Other mediums displayed by Open Studios artists included ceramics, watercolor, jewelry, textiles, photography and many more.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City analog collagist and semi-abstract figurative painter Aandra Aabdock shows off some of her recent work in progress.
Photo: Elias Funez
Over 50 Open Studios were open for people to be able to visit across western Nevada County.
Photo: Elias Funez
Open Studios’ artist Aandra Aabdock’s abstract paintings were on display in her Nevada City South Pine Street studio.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

