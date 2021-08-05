 Shovel ready: Officials break ground on housing development (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Shovel ready: Officials break ground on housing development (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Artists’ renderings provided by project architect Mogavero Architects were on hand during Thursday morning’s ground breaking ceremony for the Cashin’s Field 51-unit affordable housing complex being built at 170 Ridge Road in Nevada City. The development is slated for completion by 2022.
Photo: Elias Funez
Construction workers from Sunseri Associates at work on the new Cashin’s Field affordable housing development.
Photo: Elias Funez
A set of golden shovels were used to turn fresh dirt for the ceremonial ground breaking ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cashin’s Field cookies sit on a table during Thursday morning’s ground breaking ceremony for the 51-unit affordable housing complex. Project developers have reached out to local Nisenan representatives to rename the project.
Photo: Elias Funez
Earth moving equipment and construction employees have been busy working on the new Cashin’s Field 51-unit affordable housing complex, slated to be completed and ready for new residents by 2022.
Photo: Elias Funez

