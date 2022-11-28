facebook tracking pixel Shopping under pine trees at the Country Christmas Faire (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Shopping under pine trees at the Country Christmas Faire (PHOTO GALLERY)

Over 100 talented artisans greet shoppers while others enjoy a wagon ride and a hot drink by the bonfire during the Country Christmas Faire held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last weekend.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See
Christina Orozco sells beautiful seasonal wreaths with a little help from her friend, young Ruby Blakesley at this weekend’s Country Christmas Faire.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See

 

This year’s Country Christmas Faire was well-attended due to the unique attractions and mild weather.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See
Alkali, the last of the 49er gold miners, strolls through crowds at the County Christmas Faire this weekend. Rick Toles, also known as Alkali, plays a historical accordion and shares stories of the gold mining era.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See
Mini hooves animal-assisted therapy teams provided smiles to children of all ages. Mini horses in costumes loved the attention.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See
Tina Garner sits by the display of their custom woodworking, epoxy art tables and charcuterie boards at the Country Christmas Faire November 25, 26, and 27th at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See
Hand-crafted elves and other decorations were among the hundreds of displays that charmed shoppers inside the Nevada County fairground’s buildings.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See
Local singer Chris Crockett entertained guests while they snacked and sipped delicious treats at the County Christmas Faire this weekend.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See
Families enjoyed the beautiful hand-crafted items for sale at the beautiful Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See

 

Lazy Dog Chocolateria sold ice cream bars and chocolate gift items for shoppers to enjoy at the Country Christmas Faire this weekend.
Photo: Marianne Boll-See
News
