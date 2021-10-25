 Shopping jump start: Artisan Faire provides early holiday shopping opportunities | TheUnion.com
Shopping jump start: Artisan Faire provides early holiday shopping opportunities

Elias Funez
  

John Jacoby, assistant chief of operations for the Air Force Reserve Fire Department at Beale Air Force Base, shows off his fire hose flags and creations during Saturday’s Artisan Craft Faire held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. This was Jacoby’s first time offering his creations for sale. He can be reached at john.jacoby44@outlook.com. More than 60 regional artisans were on hand during the event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Julie Herrlinger’s hand painted ceramics from EarthGiftsCreations.etsy.com sit on display for customers during Saturday’s Artisan Faire.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nightingale Farms owner Lateefah Thompson stands at her Artisan Faire booth featuring goat milk lotions of all kinds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Husband and wife Oana and Lucian Budean stand behind their beeswax candles and beeswax-based products that they harvest from their profession as beekeepers in the Roseville area. Their products were available for purchase during Saturday’s Artisan Faire and can be reached by email at oana.vasiluta@me.com.
Photo: Elias Funez
People were able to get their early holiday shopping underway with gifts purchased from some of the nearly 60 craft vendors at Saturday’s Artisan Faire at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Goat milk lotions from Nightingale Farms were just one of the many dozens of craft vendors with products available for purchase during Saturday’s Artisan Faire.
Photo: Elias Funez

