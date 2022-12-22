Shoppers rush home with their treasures: Local merchants anticipate last-minute shopping

Heather Stevenson (left) helps her daughter Hollie Dilley wrap purchases as Crush Skate Shop in Nevada City. Dilley’s advice to shoppers is to get it done early.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

The shoppers are indeed shopping ahead of one of the biggest holidays of the year.

Stores in downtown Grass Valley and Nevada City were busy Wednesday as locals and tourists alike were searching for the perfect gift for friends and loved ones.

Susan Amick, owner of Foothill Mercantile in downtown Grass Valley, said business has been good so far this season.

“Its been busy-busy with mostly locals,” Amick said. “There’s no one particular item (that is popular) but our toy department is crazy busy.”

Amick added that for the next few days her store will be opening at 9:30 a.m. in order to allow people a more flexible schedule to meet their gift-giving needs.

Up the street at Tribal Weaver, co-owner Nicole Schaefer said procrastination is not unheard of when looking for gifts.

“It seems good,” Schaefer said. “We have been busy. It’s hard to tell when you are in it without comparison to another year. It’s been weird for two years. It’s going good and there are a lot of people out.

“We are open every day until Christmas,” Schaefer concluded. “People shouldn’t wait is my advice.”

Leea Davis owns The Earth Store in Nevada City. Her shop which she describes as “a science and nature gift store for all ages” offers fun and educational toys with a bit of whimsy mixed in.

Folks fill Mill Street as they get their holiday shopping done this week in downtown Grass Valley. Both Grass Valley and Nevada City have been awash with foot and vehicle traffic as the gift giving weekend approaches.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It’s a little slower than last year,” Davis said, “and toys are doing well.”

Like Schaefer, Davis echoed that her best piece of advice for holiday shopping is one that might be a moot point by now: “Come as early as possible. Things are getting empty. Shop early.”

Hollie Dilley owns Crush Skate Shop in Nevada City, and said sales are going well.

“It’s been good. It’s been busy. Victorian Christmas was insane,” said Dilley. “I had a booth on the street and the shop was open. Places were packed. People mostly come in for the pottery and I feel like it’s because of the winter season, and people want warm things.”

Melinda Lott at JJ Jackson in Nevada City helps a customer finalize a purchase. Lott said she has noticed that many are eager to get out shopping in person after two years of pandemic-related restrictions.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

As far as holiday shopping, Dilley said: “Get it done early because (of) the masses of people who show up into our town because it’s cute, and people want one last little getaway to the mountain towns.”

Dilley has hired friends to help her through her store’s first holiday season including her mom, Heather Stevenson.

On Commercial Street, JJ Jackson is enjoying a predictably steady season.

“Things are great. Things are going steady,” said staff member Melinda Lott. “I feel like things are starting to feel normal and people are wanting that normalcy so that is what we are seeing. And that’s great.

“When it gets to crunch time, people get a little stressed out,” Lott said. “I think it’s just a good reminder to take a deep breath and maybe just slow down, and it will all be okay.”

Holiday shoppers take to the Mill Street Mall Wednesday at Mill and Main Street in downtown Grass Valley to make their last minute purchases.

Photo: Elias Funez

