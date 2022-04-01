Shoplifting turns into robbery, Grass Valley police say

The man accused of wielding a knife last week at a downtown Grass Valley café now faces a robbery charge in an unrelated incident, police said.

Dillon James Roberts, 20, of Grass Valley, remained jailed Friday afternoon on $100,000 in bond for robbery, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The Friday arrest stems from Roberts’ attempt to shoplift a 20-ounce Smirnoff drink, Sgt. Clint Lovelady said.

Roberts entered a store in the 100 block of West Empire Street around 11 a.m., took the drink and tried to leave, the sergeant said.

An employee, recognizing him from previous shoplifting attempts, tried to stop him, Lovelady added.

“The subject tried to flee, and there was a small altercation,” he said.

Roberts pushed the employee and dropped his hat. He then returned to get the hat, but the employee blocked the entrance, Lovelady said.

“He pushes himself through the door,” he added. The employee ran to the back of the store, and Roberts left without his hat.

Officers found Roberts nearby and arrested him, Lovelady said.

According to the sergeant, Dillon was arrested last week after he pulled a knife inside a café in the 100 block of Mill Street. Roberts believed he once worked at the business and was owed pay. Authorities later determined he never was an employee of the café.

No one was injured in either incident, Lovelady said.

