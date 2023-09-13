DowntownUpdates-GVU-062223 - 1 (1).jpg

The Mill Street Plaza will see its first Sidewalk Sale since the renovations were completed on Saturday, September 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Dozens of merchants are expected to participate in the event.

 Elias Funez | efunez@theunion.com

No matter how you feel about it, there’s no denying that the holiday season isn’t that far off. To offer shoppers great deals on prospective gifts, the Grass Valley Downtown Association—in partnership with many downtown vendors—is holding the sale this Saturday, September 16.

“It goes beyond putting merchandise out,” said Mary Ann Boyer, Grass Valley Downtown Association’s Administrative, Membership, and Event Support Coordinator. “All participants offer sales, raffles, treats, or anything unique to their store. It’s an opportunity not to just put merchandise on the street but bring people into their store with special offerings. It’s up to each merchant. Every day our goal as Grass Valley Downtown Association is to maximize business and to showcase our wonderful merchants.”

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.