No matter how you feel about it, there’s no denying that the holiday season isn’t that far off. To offer shoppers great deals on prospective gifts, the Grass Valley Downtown Association—in partnership with many downtown vendors—is holding the sale this Saturday, September 16.
“It goes beyond putting merchandise out,” said Mary Ann Boyer, Grass Valley Downtown Association’s Administrative, Membership, and Event Support Coordinator. “All participants offer sales, raffles, treats, or anything unique to their store. It’s an opportunity not to just put merchandise on the street but bring people into their store with special offerings. It’s up to each merchant. Every day our goal as Grass Valley Downtown Association is to maximize business and to showcase our wonderful merchants.”
Susan Amick, owner of Foothill Mercantile is not only on the board of the GVDA but also a proponent of the annual sales which she said give the community a great deal on “perfect” items while helping merchants clear space for new wares.
“My involvement (as a merchant) is we haul nine tabes outside, put out popups, and bring out a bunch of merchandise,” Amick said. “I have been in this store since 1976 so we have done a few sidewalk sales and they are busy.
“We do a lot of toys—an assortment of toys, and housewares. I’ll be having quite a few placemats and dish towels and things like that this year. People use this time to buy stuff for Christmas. There are a lot of bargains; this is the time they should be thinking about buying for Christmas presents. It’s a good time to think about the holidays, really.”
Nearby, at the Art Works Gallery, participating artists will also have their art on display, everything from photography to jewelry, according to Gail Lipson, a photographer and partnered owner of the cooperative gallery space.
“We have 33 members and I am not sure how many are participating,” Lipson said, “but I am a photographer and have an extra print of something, or I have extra frames. Just sort of basically leftover things we want to move to make room. I will also have a matte color I don’t use anymore.
“It’s also stuff we might have made tiny errors on. I love buying seconds from artists personally because if I want to buy a piece of pottery I can’t even find the flaw. That’s the kind of thing we put out as well.”
Shops, cafes, and restaurants will remain open, and no streets will be closed for Saturday’s sale. Boyer said that merchants not on Mill Street have the option to participate, and the Association has offered them a temporary spot on Mill Street for the sale. However, she said, it usually works better for the shop owner to be close to home, so to speak.
“It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 16 and we’re going to have a couple of musicians playing acoustic music from a couple of locations—Mill Street is so long we like to have one featured on each end.”
Amick added: “I definitely think we should have a Sidewalk Sale every year. If we were all the perfect buyer we probably wouldn’t need a Sidewalk Sale but it’s a good opportunity to get a bargain and a good opportunity for the merchants to get rid of things that haven’t sold. And it’s good things; they aren’t second-hand type things. They’re perfect.”
