Shop Nevada County online marketplace to launch April 15

An e-commerce marketplace called Shop Nevada County is set to launch April 15, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce has announced.

The site will allow small Nevada County businesses to upload an unlimited number of listings of their products to the platform, with a portion of each sale going to the chamber — 10% for each item and 4% for virtual goods such as gift certificates.

Andrea Inks, a member of the Chamber Board of Directors, and volunteer Michael Joss spearheaded the project’s development.

Inks described her role in the project’s development as artistic, including web design and graphics, and Joss as specializing in the “more technical” back-end aspects.

According to Inks, she had the initial idea for this e-commerce platform nearly a year ago, in the early days of the pandemic, but after setting it to the side for some time, she and Joss renewed their efforts around two months ago.

“It’ll be great for the community,” said Inks, who observed that some local businesses have been motivated to create websites during the pandemic, but run into functionality issues or stopped updating their site.

This could be occurring as business owners find that maintaining their online presence is “more time consuming or difficult than they had imagined,” said Inks, explaining that one of the goals of this project is to make the process of uploading and selling products online easier.

The chamber will hold an informational session about Shop Nevada County on Zoom from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today.

“It’s important that people know, if they want to be a part of it, we can help them,” said Inks, adding that whether someone is not tech savvy or does not have every detail figured out yet, they are “more than happy to help them get started.”

According to a Nevada City Chamber newsletter sent out Friday, the first 25 businesses interested in participating in the launch “will receive professional guidance with on-boarding their shop and products.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.