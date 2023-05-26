Staff Writer
Things at Holt Ballet Conservatory are taking an exciting turn.
After renting various spaces throughout town, the ballet academy has relocated its studios to a new space on Providence Mine Road in Nevada City.
The new studio will feature three separate dance rooms, a costume area, and full bathroom facilities with showers.
“I’ve always rented from a venue,” said Holt’s founder, Yelena Holt. “I taught at the high school for twenty years—Bear River and then (Nevada Union). I started the program at Bear River and then developed the program at NU.
“Then when I retired one of my former students, Azriel Getz, asked me if I wanted to teach a class or two with Lovie Bucknell and Marni Marshall. So I thought, I will teach a couple classes. I told Lovie, if I start doing big productions, you stop me. And so now she’ll ask, ‘Is it too late to stop you?’”
Holt Ballet is also responsible for one of the larger productions of The Nutcracker around the holidays.
Last October, the space Holt was renting for her instruction became unaffordable to her and her company. Instead she decided to look into a place she could call her own, and for the long term. With some help from the parents of one of her students, she was able to clinch her new spot on Providence Mine.
“I thought, I think I am going to go for it, to see what it’s like to 24/7 rent, lease, etcetera. So I kind of have a commitment for a decade. I have two options to renew and one solid, and the two options and a solid equal 10 years. Then we will take it from there.
“The question in my head was, either I stop completely or I just shoot the moon.”
Holt teaches students ranging in ages from three to 83, and is an advocate for whomever wishes to dance despite their age or ability.
“I do all ages,” she said. “We have a lot of students. I just started the morning classes. I have ballet exercise for adults on Wednesdays. And then on Monday and Friday I have classical ballet for adults which is alignment, square, posture, muscle building. I am a big proponent of if it’s on your bucket list, it’s never too late. Sign up.”
Now, Holt will employ her students to perform the classic ballet “Swan Lake” with its infamous score composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky in 1875-76. The performances will take place June 15-17 at the Don Baggett Theater on Ridge Road.
“Swan Lake (is one of) the story ballets, which is kind of not your typical story,” Holt said. “It has some depth to it. It has some psychology to it. A lot of story ballets tell a little story and in the third act there’s a wedding and a lot of variations. Swan Lake (is not) that way. They don’t tip their hat at all to the audience. That fourth wall is up and it is totally a story.
“When I first started doing the ballet I thought well, this ballet is about Odette the white swan, who in a moment of trusting this handsome stranger—he’s a sorcerer in disguise and really he’s a monster—and he captures her, puts his spell on her, and she becomes a swan under his control.”
Holt explained that only the character of Prince Siegfried and love’s fidelity could break the curse set upon Odette.
“And Siegfried is the prince of the realm whose mother wants him to choose a bride, and he has to marry to be king. Then he goes out by himself and sees this beautiful swan and falls in love with her. And as the story goes on he ends up betraying her but kind of stupidly.
“I thought maybe it isn’t about Odette or Siegfried; maybe it’s about the monster who like a lot of normal people take step by step into the dark side. The kids understand that from Voldemort (from the Harry Potter book series).”
Rehearsals for Swan Lake began in mid-February, and Holt said that her cast of dancers is solid as are her production, costume, and set designs, all the work of her dedicated team.
“We’re at the high point with a lot of kids and a lot of talent and there’s always a diamond in the rough, but we have a lot of polished stones in this show. It’s fun. I think it is going to be a very special showing.”
For more information and to buy tickets for Swan Lake please visit holtballet.com or call 530-278-5131. Tickets range from $22 to $35. The box office for each performance will open at 5:30 p.m. and the shows start at 7:00 p.m.