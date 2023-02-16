Grass Valley teen Chloe Voss is organizing a free archery event as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. The event will take place at the Nevada County Sportsman Club in Nevada City on April 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chloe and her father Brad Voss will offer instruction on safety, the handling of the equipment, and fun ways to practice or compete.
“My Gold Award focused on helping teens find healthy ways to cope with their stress and anxiety,” Chloe said. “When you shoot, you get out of your head.”
Chloe recognizes that stress and anxiety has increased, especially since COVID-19, and in her own personal experience she found that archery has really helped her. Focusing on her skills at the archery range has allowed her to forget the stress in her life and in the world, at least for the moment.
“I live in the moment forgetting all the stress in my life, along with the overwhelming world around… I want to introduce archery to other teenagers in hopes that they will experience the same relief that I have found,” Chloe said.
Chloe and her parents have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the equipment needed to run the event and support the Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) team that Chloe and Brad Voss lead.
The Vosses also lead an archery club at the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL) in Nevada City where Chloe is a senior preparing for graduation in the spring.
“Chloe is so awesome to share her passion and skill with other teens at our school,” Richard Young, Executive Director of SAEL said. “Brad Voss runs the club on Wednesday after school and Chloe is like an assistant coach during their practices.”
Safety plays a large role in their instruction and, to make it fun, the club uses balloons or tic-tac-toe games to get students comfortable, according to Young, who has participated in the club himself just to experience the sport of archery.
“She is really good. In fact, she is fantastic,” Mario Vasquez, the range master at the Sportsman Club said. “I’m really glad people are supporting her event.”
The event is free but food and beverages will be available for purchase. Plans are underway for booths and activities teens can explore. Gold Country Climbing gym will join the event, according to Voss.
Chloe is hoping to raise $4,000 for the event. The money will go towards purchasing new equipment for the JOAD program, along with other items needed for the event.
“It’s important to help teenagers like me to find their true potential,” Chloe said.
