Girl Scout Chloe Voss is planning a free archery event on April 2 at the Nevada County Sportsman Club in Nevada City, offering instruction for teens 13-18 years old. The event is her project for the Gold Award, which is the Girl Scout’s highest honor.

Grass Valley teen Chloe Voss is organizing a free archery event as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. The event will take place at the Nevada County Sportsman Club in Nevada City on April 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chloe and her father Brad Voss will offer instruction on safety, the handling of the equipment, and fun ways to practice or compete.

