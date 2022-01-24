 ShooShoo loves reading | TheUnion.com
ShooShoo loves reading

Submitted by Jan Weaver

 

Gold Country Kiwanis' Karen Poskus and ShooShoo the Clown, (aka) Al Schafer, assisted the Nevada County Library with their "Cup O'Cheer" Winter Reading Celebration on January 12. Grab-bags of books, hot chocolate and tea supplies were supplied to the children.
Photo submitted by Jan Weaver.

 

