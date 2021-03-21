Sheriff’s Office: Fall leads to 1 death
From a release:
At approximately 1:45 PM on March 20, 2021, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an avalanche involving 3 subjects in the area of Frog Lake in Nevada County. As the incident progressed, we were advised 2 subjects were located unharmed, however, the third subject was injured. We also learned initial reports of an avalanche were incorrect and it was actually a fall which caused the injuries. Members of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, Cal Fire, Placer County Nordic Rescue, and the United States Navy out of Fallon, Nevada, responded. CPR was attempted, however, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The subject, a male adult, was airlifted from the scene by a Navy helicopter and taken to Renown Hospital. The subject’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
