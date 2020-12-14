Sheriff’s Office: Battery suspect upset over losing access to free internet

Authorities said a 32-year-old man, angered by the loss of free internet, attacked his 73-year-old stepfather before fleeing.

Mika Angelo Brue was taken into custody on charges of elder abuse and battery causing serious bodily injury, and remained Monday in the county jail on a $50,000 bond, court records state.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Biladeau Lane residence around 11:45 p.m. Friday after a woman called 911 to report a physical fight, with her son punching her husband in the face, dispatch reports stated.

While en route to the residence, the victim advised her son, Brue, had since left the area and was no longer at the house, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies made contact with the victim, who had visible injuries to his face, Trygg said.

“It was learned that Brue had become upset that his stepfather was no longer providing him with free internet at the house,” he said. “Brue became violent with the victim and assaulted him several times before fleeing the residence.”

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention, Trygg said.

Deputies conducted an area check of the neighborhood but were unable to locate Brue, and a “be on the lookout” alert was issued, he said.

Around 8 a.m. the next day, the victim called 911 to report Brue was back at the residence, dispatch reports stated. The victim then told dispatch Brue broke in through a kitchen window and was “knocking things around.”

When deputies arrived, Brue was located in the driveway and was immediately taken into custody, Trygg said.

