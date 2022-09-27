Sheriffs investigating body discovered on Scotts Flat shore

The Nevada County Sheriffs are currently investigating the identification of a body that was found on the shore of Scotts Flat Reservoir last Sunday Sept. 18.

“Can confirm out there for a human body that had washed up ashore,” Sean Scales with the Nevada County Sheriffs Dept. said.

The department has sent out for DNA and dental record analysis.

A kayaker that was last seen near the dock on the Highway 20 side of the reservoir on July 31, has still yet to have been found.

– Elias Funez