Sheriffs investigating body discovered on Scotts Flat shore
The Nevada County Sheriffs are currently investigating the identification of a body that was found on the shore of Scotts Flat Reservoir last Sunday Sept. 18.
“Can confirm out there for a human body that had washed up ashore,” Sean Scales with the Nevada County Sheriffs Dept. said.
The department has sent out for DNA and dental record analysis.
A kayaker that was last seen near the dock on the Highway 20 side of the reservoir on July 31, has still yet to have been found.
Check back for more on this developing story. – Elias Funez
