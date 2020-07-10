Sheriff: Suspect in Western Gateway Park sexual assault taken into custody

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

“We are happy to report that Christopher Smith, who is the alleged suspect of a rape in Western Gateway Park on July 3, 2020, has been taken into custody in Kings County.

Detective Strachan in our Major Crime Unit had followed up on information that led us to believe Smith was in Kings County. After requesting assistance from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to locate Smith and arrest him.

Smith was arrested on several outstanding warrants including the most recent Ramey warrant for 261.2 PC – bail amount $500,000.

Thank you to Kings County Sheriff’s Office for the assistance in locating and apprehending Smith.”

Initial release:

On the evening of 07/03/2020, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a sexual assault to an 18-year-old Penn Valley woman that reportedly occurred at Western Gateway Park. The victim had befriended the suspect earlier in the day. Upon receiving the initial report, patrol deputies immediately met with the victim to ensure her safety and document the incident. The report was then forwarded to our detectives in the Major Crimes Unit for further investigation and follow-up. Throughout the weekend, detectives in both our Major Crimes Unit and the Special Investigations Unit have been actively searching for the suspect and have conducted additional interviews.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Smith, 31 years old from Grass Valley.

If you witnessed the incident or have first-hand knowledge as to the location of Christopher Smith, please contact Detective Josephine Strachan at 530-265-1594 or via email: josephine.strachan@co.nevada.ca.us.

Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office