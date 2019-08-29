Sheriff Shannan Moon names Alicia Burget as Nevada County undersheriff

Alicia Burget, quite literally, worked up through the ranks to become Nevada County’s newest undersheriff.

Burget has served in patrol, as a court bailiff, coordinated Search-and-Rescue volunteers, been a detective in the Major Crimes Unit and worked as a narcotics investigator. She became a sergeant in 2008 and a lieutenant five years later. In 2017 she became a captain, a release states.

On Thursday, Sheriff Shannan Moon announced Burget would become her undersheriff, succeeding Joe Salivar. The promotion is effective Sept. 22 — the same day newly promoted Capt. Sam Brown takes Burget’s current job of jail commander.

“I think I bring an inclusive leadership style,” Burget said. “I’m really just excited to come into this new role and support the sheriff.”

“Alicia is a strong, determined and intelligent leader, who will excel on day one as our undersheriff”, Moon said in a release. “Her commitment to public service in Nevada County is apparent by her dedicated service over the last 21 years in our community.”

Brown began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2003 as a correctional officer. He’s also served as a court bailiff and detective. More recently he managed the Operations Division, where he oversaw patrol and animal control, and as the Nevada County Jail’s executive lieutenant, a release states.

Promoted to lieutenant in 2017, Brown will become a captain and serve as jail commander.

“As our jail commander, Sam will continue his track record of hard work and management skills to oversee the very important division of Corrections,” Moon said.

