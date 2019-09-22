Sheriff Moon to speak to Democratic Women’s Club in Nevada City.

Sheriff Moon will give an update on the latest developments at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department at the Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club breakfast on Oct. 5. Moon will also discuss her professional transition into the role of Nevada County’s first female sheriff. Check-in and socializing begins at 9:30, with breakfast and meeting at 10 a.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. in Nevada City. The cost is $15 for a full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests are always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.