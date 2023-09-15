3S4A3216.jpg

Sheriff Shannan Moon answers questions from the Nevada County community during a recent forum on evacuating during an emergency at Sierra College. Moon was recently appointed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training commission.

 The Union file photo

Submitted to The Union

Nevada City, CA – Nevada County now has a voice in the establishment of standards, selection, regulations and trainings for all California law enforcement with a goal to increase public safety and police standards statewide.