Sheriff: ’Critical incident’ at Names and Alta Sierra drives; authorities investigating officer-involved shooting

UPDATE at 2:09 p.m.

From a release:

This afternoon, shortly after 1 pm, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received several calls of a subject walking in the middle of Alta Sierra Dr with two small children. The reporting parties advised that the adult was possibly under the influence. Several deputies responded to the area and ultimately made contact with the involved parties. Within minutes, deputies on scene advised this was now an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators from the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office are on scene. As more information becomes available, we will send out an update. For now, we ask that everyone avoid the area of Alta Sierra Drive and Names Drive.

Initially posted

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Names and Alta Sierra Drive due to a “critical incident,” according to a Facebook Post.

“We are currently working a critical incident in the area of Names and Alta Sierra Drive, please avoid the area for now. There is no threat to the public,” the post read.