Sharon Mellete: Support Sammie’s; vote Miller

I was shocked and saddened to learn that a Nevada County purchasing committee recommended that Placer County take over our Animal Shelter operations from Sammie's Friends.

I am certain that Placer county would not provide the type of service/programs that Sammie's has for the past 17 years.

I was further surprised to read a summary of the District 3 supervisor candidates forum held on Thursday April 19. When asked about the possibility of Sammie's no longer operating the shelter, Hilary Hodge stated "the proposal, while unfortunate, is the correct move."

Does Ms. Hodge believe it is "correct" to send animals to a shelter that is not a no-kill shelter? Does Ms. Hodge believe Placer County will offer free or low cost veterinary services to people who cannot afford a visit to the vet? Will Placer County make sure each animal adopted is spayed/neutered to avoid future pet overpopulation? If she feels that discarding Sammie's is the "correct move," she is not in tune with most county residents.

District 3 voters, if you love animals and want to see the shelter remain a great place to adopt a pet, please vote for Dan Miller

Sharon Mellette

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley