Staff Writer
Dan Rossovich, a local businessman with deep roots and history with the Nevada County Fair, was presented with a Western Fairs Association Blue Ribbon Award for his contributions to the fair, by Jeanette Royal, director of the Fair.
Rossovich and his family have lifelong love of the fairgrounds and have been active volunteers and participants in the Fair since the mid 1900s, according to Royal.
“[Rossovich] generously saw to it that four non profit Treat Street booths were re roofed all with his donated time and materials,” Royal said.
He believes that Nevada County Fairgrounds are Nevada County’s most valuable asset and preservation must remain a priority and he is committed to ensuring that agricultural exhibitors, livestock auction, the local vendors and other exhibitors remain the focal point for the Nevada County Fair.
“As a youth he was a member of 4H and continued as an FFA member at Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools,” Royal said. “He primarily exhibited sheep and sold them at livestock auctions at the fair and his daughters followed in his roots.”
Rossovich supports the youth through the livestock auction and actively aids the Nevada County Fair Foundation with their fundraising efforts and as a volunteer.
When called to accept his award, Royal said, “Now that we know his roots, let’s see if he’s wearing his boots!”
Dan’s wife Margaret, his mother Joanne and other family members were present at the awards opening day ceremony to celebrate his recognition.
More family roots: Mya Marsh, ag mechanics and fine arts participant
Mya Marsh, 17-year old senior at Bear River High School and FFA member, has participated in the Fair for four three years like her two brothers did before her.
This year she is exhibiting several pieces in the fine arts category and ag mechanics category.
For Marsh’s ag mechanics project, she uses sheets of aluminum and an angle grinder to create her design of an eagle swooping down to snatch up a fish along the river and of a horse with its mane flowing in the wind.
“The different ways that you can hold an angle grinder create a colorization at different angles,” Marsh said. “No one else does what I do with metal. Usually they are modern geometric shapes.”
Marsh said her brother helped her get started and her ag mechanics teacher at Bear River, Andy Barhite had her work on similar projects in class.
An oil painting of hers depicting draft horses pulling a cart is also on exhibit this year along with two charcoal drawings and a pastel.
“I love drawing horses,” Marsh said.
Marsh said she started painting during COVID and taught herself by watching Bob Ross videos.
“I took an AP studio arts class where we had to use various mediums, but I like working with oils the best,” Marsh said.
Marsh said she grew up going to the Fair and loves the animals, the rides, the art exhibits and of course, the ice cream.
Tim Reid, a past teacher at Bear River, was a great influence and supported Marsh and many other students in the FFA. Her oil painting has won best of show in the adult fine arts as a freshman and her grind art in the ag mechanics section has also won awards for several years, according to Mya’s mother, Teresa Marsh.
Marsh also rides mountain bikes on Harmony Ridge with a bike team in Nevada City and plays volleyball.
Marsh is currently looking at programs at Brigham Young University in Utah and would like to have some aspect of art in her future career.
“I know there is a stereotype that art won’t make a lot of money,” Marsh said. “But I was thinking about landscape architecture and thought that major would be a good fit.