Sharing and caring

Grass Valley Police Department hosts holiday gift giving event

Elias Funez
  

On Saturday, Grass Valley Police Department officers held their annual Caring and Sharing gift giving event at Condon Park’s Love Building. A pancake and sausage breakfast was prepared by officers before an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, who helped distribute dozens of donated gifts to local families.
Photo: Elias Funez
A happy youngster and her family tries on their new beanies and open gifts Saturday at the Love Building in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley Police Department officers help Santa and Mrs. Claus distribute the Caring and Sharing gift tree packages Saturday at the Love Building in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A grateful youngster smiles from ear to ear when presented with a gift bag for Christmas during Saturday’s Caring and Sharing gift giving event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard (left) and Deputy Chief Steve Johnson share smiles with a local family participating in Saturday’s Sharing and Caring gift giving event. Just after Thanksgiving each year GVPD officers put up the Sharing and Caring tree containing the names of local families that could use some help with gifts for the holidays. Prior to Saturday’s event, names are pulled from the tree and items for a particular child are purchased in advance and wrapped to be given during the gift giving event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Representatives from Grass Valley Police Department, Grass Valley City Council, the Salvation Army, and the North Pole were all on hand to celebrate Saturday’s gift giving event with local families at the Love Building in Grass Valley’s Condon Park.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

