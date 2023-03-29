Temps to nudge 100 Saturday; highs forecast at 5 to 8 degrees above average

Families enjoy the calm and cool waters of Squirrel Creek at Penn Valley’s Western Gateway Park, a popular summertime activity for folks in the area. Nevada County is hoping to receive input from the public about parks in their recreation survey available through mid-April.

 Elias Funez File Photo

Nevada County announced Monday it is asking the public to participate in a survey that will help the Community Development Agency look ahead and plan for how funds will be used to enhance and promote recreation in the future.

The agency is asking all members of the community to provide input via a public survey that will be available until April 16. The survey is the first opportunity the public will have to participate in the development of the Nevada County Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan, led by the Community Development Agency and consulting firm Design Workshop.