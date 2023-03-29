Nevada County announced Monday it is asking the public to participate in a survey that will help the Community Development Agency look ahead and plan for how funds will be used to enhance and promote recreation in the future.
The agency is asking all members of the community to provide input via a public survey that will be available until April 16. The survey is the first opportunity the public will have to participate in the development of the Nevada County Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan, led by the Community Development Agency and consulting firm Design Workshop.
The plan was created by the county in an effort to proactively plan for natural disaster, climate change, and other stressors as part of designing our parks. According to Erika Seward, Senior Administrative Analyst with the Community Development Agency, the increase in outdoor recreation during COVID pandemic was a major factor.
“The idea originated from many years of the county working with community partners to assess recreational challenges and opportunities, specifically throughout COVID, and the increase and impacts to our outdoor recreational areas,” said Seward. “Most impacted were the river, our trails—some of the more treasured assets.”
Seward explained that two working groups were formed in 2021, the Open Space and Trail ad hoc committee—with support from Supervisors Hardy Bullock and Heidi Hall—and another committee focused on organized recreation, led by Supervisor Sue Hoek.
The survey released earlier this week is just a part of the Master Plan, and Seward said public participation is imperative to learning more about what the county needs and wants. Participation from all walks of life and all age demographics is the agency’s wish.
Of the survey, Seward said: “This is our first public engagement window where folks can take the survey and then there will be a few more engagement windows with two additional surveys in the months ahead. That information will follow in coming months. We should have a draft plan available for review by early fall and the goal is to complete and have the plan approved by the end of the year.”
The agency said that the goals for the program are to enhance recreation access, support health and safety, preserve natural resources, and support economic growth.
“Recreation is foundational to our community,” Seward said, “and thinking about all the ways folks can participate and the benefit it provides for a rural community like Nevada County. Recreation crosses many different interest groups; diverse groups are integral to shaping a community vision. It’s a way for everyone to stay connected, and how people move through a community and also how we access the outdoors. And just health and wellness and what that means in terms of ways for people to connect, building community and resilience as well as reducing isolation like we’ve seen through COVID.”