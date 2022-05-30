Shane Naisbitt wins first at National Truck Driving Championships

Shane Naisbitt shows off one of the First Place awards he won at the National Truck Driving Championships in Sacramento.

Photo submitted by Shane Naisbitt.

Shane Naisbitt of Grass Valley recently took home 1st Place in the Northern California regionals and 1st Place in the California Finals in the semi truck division at the National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) in Sacramento. The competition of professional truck drivers is hosted each year by the American Trucking Associations. Naisbitt drives for Walmart and will be traveling to Indianapolis in August to represent not only Walmart but California. The competition consists of a written knowledge test focusing on trucking laws, rules, regulations, historical dates, compliance, first aid and a driving skills test. Additionally there was a California Highway Patrol pre-trip inspection where trucks are staged with defects. While being timed, drivers must inspect trucks and identify all defects.

This competition dates back to 1937 when it was known as the National Truck Rodeo. The NTDC competitors are made up of the winners in eight classes of competition from 50 state Trucking Associations’ Truck Driving Championships. Each driver has a chance to demonstrate his or her driving and inspection skills, knowledge and professionalism through a series of tests. These annual competitions reportedly encourage tens of thousands of drivers to operate accident-free for the right to compete. For more information, visit https://www.trucking.org/national-truck-driving-championships .