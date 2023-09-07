Whelan

Jean Pettigrew Whelan stands in front of one of her paintings. Whelan’s art will be on display at the Artists Studios in the Foothills starting this weekend.

 Courtesy photo

On Friday, September 8th from 5 — 8pm the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is thrilled to announce the opening reception for its 2023 Visiting Artist Exhibition featuring San Francisco artist, Jean Pettigrew Whelan. ASiF invites the public to celebrate the event with wine, refreshments and a live jazz performance by G.S. Young from 5 — 7pm, followed by a sit down — art talk with Whelan in the center’s main gallery from 7 — 8pm. The gallery is open Saturdays from 11am — 4pm or by appointment. Whelan’s show will exhibit through September 30th.

Jean Pettigrew Whelan’s 2023 exhibit entitled, And now I find Myself, includes a range of two dimensional works in various media, from figurative to landscape to studio still lifes. Her series of figurative works are intuitive and gestural, using the human form as templates with layered abstracted imagery — her landscapes are primitive and sensory, while the studio still lifes are a series depicting the artist’s renderings of carefully curated objects. The uniqueness of these come in the form of a stack of books, a tidy pile of patterned tablecloths — a flag, a skull, a theatrical mask balancing on a stool or a stack of milk crates. This still life series of beloved objects, referred to by Whelan as “intimate spaces and objects of affection”, feel deeply personal in their carrying of cultural meanings and curious connections. Her landscape series depict meditations of wild amorphous islands in percussive textural fields, while the abstract figurative works use simple yet beautifully descriptive lines with disconnected contours in luscious color to describe what could be a synaptic dance. What comes through in all of the work is the artist’s deep, unsuppressed and unselfconscious curiosity of self and the world, inspired by its poetry, literature, art, history and spirituality.