Sewage overflow reported at Penn Valley sanitation site

The public is advised to be cautious with coming into contact with Deer Creek from the 14000 Block of Mooney Flat Road and 12300 Block of Pleasant Valley Road westward to the 23000 Block of Hydraulic Way in Smartsville.

The Environmental Health Department has received notification of a sewage overflow that occurred at the Nevada Sanitation District Operations Facility located at 12622 Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley, according to a release.

The report via California's Office of Emergency Services indicated at about 1 a.m. Monday, a faulty diversion valve was indicated. It was reported the grit system caused the release of approximately 4,000 gallons of sewage into the storm drain that leads to Deer Creek.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the system was no longer in overflow and Nevada County Sanitation Crews repaired the failed diversion valve.

Overflows are a diluted mixture of untreated sewage and storm water that are discharged into the storm drain and/or creeks, rivers or stream beds. They occur as a direct result of storm water entering the sanitary sewer system during heavy rain storms.

In this particular overflow, the primary plant influential was storm water, therefore the mixture was predominantly storm water versus sewage. The Nevada Sanitation District has sampled Deer Creek at the point of overflow entrance, upstream and downstream and will continue to monitor.

The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in Deer Creek and affected storm drains. This means no swimming, wading or other types of water play where water could be swallowed or get in the mouth, nose or eyes. People should avoid direct skin contact if possible and wash with soap and water if they have exposure to the water.

Bacteria levels can change rapidly during heavy rain. Except for parks and other facilities where swimming and wading is a sanctioned activity, water monitoring is maintained by the State of California, Water Resources Control Board

This link will take you to their main page for more information (www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/water_quality/).

Source: County of Nevada, Environmental Health Division