Human remains have been discovered in the Truckee area, a press release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
According to the release, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center received a call Monday from the area of Farad Road and Interstate 80 east of Truckee about “severely decomposed human remains.”
Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded and began investigating, the release stated.
The remains were confirmed to be human, according to the release.
The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Monday, the release stated. Because of this, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies secured the scene overnight and the search was scheduled for early morning Tuesday.
The FBI Evidence Response Team, an anthropologist from the Chico State Human Identification Lab, the Nevada County Search and Rescue Evidence Team and detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units responded to process the scene, the release stated.
The scene was still being processed as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release and people are advised to use caution if traveling in the area. The investigation is ongoing, the release stated.