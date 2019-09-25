UPDATE: Some won’t have power restored until Thursday

UPDATE at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25

Some PG&E customers without power might not get it restored until Thursday.

Over 16,000 Nevada County customers currently have no power because of a planned outage. High winds and hot, dry weather led to the outage, which has affected 48,200 customers across seven counties, PG&E said.

Crews currently are patrolling some 2,785 miles of transmission and distribution lines, said Brandi Merlo, spokeswoman with PG&E, in an email.

“Restoration activities can only take place during daylight hours, so it’s likely that some customers may not be restored until Thursday,” Merlo said.

Penn Valley, Chicago Park and Union Hill school districts are closed today along with the Nevada City School of The Arts, according to Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

The school closures are due to continued PG&E power outages that have been implemented across seven counties in northern California.