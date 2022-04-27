Several Nevada County groups receive grants

Several Nevada County nonprofits and schools received grants from the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, a news release states.

The foundation — formed by the former owners and founder of Swift Communications, which owned The Union — awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills as well as programs that focus on languages, STEM, STEAM and interdisciplinary areas. Since 2008, more than $865,000 has been awarded to deserving organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business. The former owners of Swift Communications are grateful to its current owner for assisting with digital and print advertising during the 2022 grant cycle.

Nevada County awardees include Together We Rise, which received $3,000 for STEM boxes for foster youth; Nevada Union High School Choral boosters clubs, which received $3,000 for recording technology; Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, which received $3,000 for books; Seven Hills Intermediate School, which received $1,000 for support of its Medieval Feast; Headwaters Science Institute, in Soda Springs, which received $3,000 for programs; Adventure Risk Challenge, in Truckee, which received $2,000 to help make videos; and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, which received $3,000 for a summer reading and writing program.

The deadline for 2022 grant applications was in mid-February and more than 54 applications were received. The foundation grant criteria calls for detail about the number of people who will be impacted by the organization’s project and how significant a role the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation will play in the program. Further, applicants must provide a complete description of the project including objectives and strategies to meet those objectives, explain how the project will be evaluated and submit a budget. Recipients will report on their results and insights from their program once the projects are completed.

This year, applications were of exceptional quality and more than $85,000 has been awarded to 33 deserving organizations from five states. The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation thanks the many groups that took the time and energy to apply, the release states.

For more information about the Foundation and future grant plans, visit the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation website at http://www.bessieminorswift.org .

Source: Bessie Minor Swift Foundation