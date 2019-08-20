Seven-part documentary series about incarceration of Japanese Americans available online

Documentary series free online

“We the People..,” a seven-part documentary series about the incarceration of the Japanese Americans during World War II, is available online for free at http://www.wethepeopleseries.com.

Catherine Busch, an award-winning Nevada City filmmaker, recently completed the educational documentary series. Seven years in the making, Busch called it her best and most powerful work. The series is sponsored by the California Museum, and has received national recognition.

Busch, who grew up in Pennsylvania, was 40 years old when she first learned that an estimated 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry — most of whom lived near the Pacific coast — were forced into relocation camps in the wake of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

— The Union staff