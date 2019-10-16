Seven Hills Middle School students build, donate scarecrows for a cause

Over the week, 30 scarecrows sat outside the Weiss Brothers Nursery in the Glenbrook Basin.

One may be surprised to learn they were donated by fifth graders from Seven Hills Middle School.

Students designed, built and donated the proceeds from their scarecrow sales to Heifer International, a global nonprofit dedicated to ending poverty and hunger.

The scarecrows were sold at Weiss Brothers Nursery, 615 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley, for $40 each. A number of scarecrows remained for sale Wednesday afternoon.

“It was great,” said parent aid Rachel Parnow of the project. “It went off without a hitch.”

Parnow said the project has been ongoing for about 12 years. She’s now seen three of her children participate in creating and donating scarecrows.

Some of the scarecrows, she said, reach 6-feet high. The scarecrows vary in type. Some are fisherman, others are sports-themed. Parnow said there is now “a family of scarecrows” at her home.

Students in the fifth grade class vote on certain animals for Heifer International to donate to communities in the developing world.

