Seven COVID-19 cases confirmed in schools in last 10 days

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay wrote in an advisory Friday that, while local school districts plan to continue current student programs even as the county trends toward the red, or “substantial,” COVID-19 risk tier, further expansion and in-person activities may be impacted.

He explained one challenge local schools face is finding a substitute teacher if a permanent teacher is experiencing potential symptoms of COVID-19. The current decrease in available substitute teachers, he wrote, means “schools may be forced to cancel in-person classes for short periods of time for staff to complete COVID-19 testing, receive results, and symptoms to resolve.”

Functions that could be impacted if the county returns to the red tier, Lay wrote, include “visual and performing arts, athletics, and other student-related activities and events.”

CASES IN SCHOOLS

Nevada County schools have confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 in students or staff since last week.

Silver Springs High School confirmed last week a staff member had tested positive for the virus, and student cases were identified at Nevada Union High School, Lyman Gilmore Middle School, Grizzly Hill School, and Union Hill School.

The seventh case involved a student at Magnolia Intermediate School. Rusty Clark, superintendent of Pleasant Ridge School District, wrote in a letter to district families Wednesday that he had received the news “late in the evening” from Nevada County Public Health.

“The district has contacted all that it has impacted and made all of the necessary changes for instruction tomorrow morning,” he wrote, after confirming that the district had also followed protocol to “notify all that had direct contact with the person.”

He went on to remind that “cold and flu season is upon us,” and urged families to follow protocol laid out in the letter — including distancing, usage of masks, and avoiding contact with others if experiencing fever or other symptoms — to “do our part in keeping our schools open” by preventing transmission of both coronavirus and flu.

Clark could not be reached for comment Friday.

