Setting the strategic plan: Nevada City to continue with October and November workshops

Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming talks to fellow council members and city staff during Wednesday’s strategic planning meeting set to define issues, initiatives, goals, objectives and tasks for the next five years.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada City officials are moving forward with plans to identify and prioritize issues, initiatives, goals, objectives, and tasks for the city to take on during the next five years.

Data compiled through previous public workshops was discussed Wednesday by council members and staff to prioritize consideration of the Nisenan at any strategic initiative, goal or objective, then in no particular order after that climate adaptation, technology, and community engagement.

Strategic initiatives were prioritized as housing, fire, water, business industry with cannabis support included, infrastructure like parking and roads, parks and recreation, vibrancy under the arts, and cultural diversity grouping.

Nevada City resident Diana Gamzon asks the Nevada City Council to prioritize cannabis tourism during the strategic workshop held at Nevada City Hall. Gamzon, executive director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, reminded the group that the industry brings in $18 to $19 million to the city of Santa Rosa for a single event.

Photo: Elias Funez

Community committees to be formed for housing, parks and recreation, water and others were also discussed.

“Don’t worry if these aren’t set in stone or if we miss a mark by the second meeting in October,” City Manager Sean Grayson said to the council. “It really is a process, not a project, it is a road map, but we will never really get to the very end. We will do a new strategic planning session. It is not the Hotel California, but…”

Housing, fire safety, business support, climate adaptation, water resiliency, recreation, parking, street repair, historic preservation, and internet and cell coverage rounded out the top 10 action items for Nevada City to work on over the next five years. The data was compiled from a pair of earlier workshops.

Photo: Elias Funez

Funding from the American Rescue Plan of around $700,000 was also discussed by council and staff to keep in mind for potential project and spending consideration.

“Looking at the number of items that are on this list, for a return for investment, I keep coming back to Seven Hills District and a conceptual plan of some kind for that area because it does have housing, it does have artists, it does present an enormous opportunity for our community that has not really been looked at,” Council member Gary Peterson said. “It appeals to me because it serves many, many different interests.”

“Just based on what I’m doing for my profession, we’re tracking all the infrastructure money coming out of Washington, there are buckets of money for infrastructure and we need to be ready. For me, it’s not my self-interest, but grant writing to solve all these problems,” Mayor Doug Fleming said.

Council member Gary Peterson looks at a staff report during Wednesday’s strategic planning workshop at Nevada City Hall.

Photo: Elias Funez

Fleming also spoke about throwing his support behind the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and mentioned the possible need for a skate park in the city due to complaints about skating on rails in front of businesses.

City staff will bring the draft strategic plan to the council for review during the second meeting of October.

“Then we would book to schedule community input meetings with those various committees between here and the end of November. So we could meet the goals and objectives into the plan and adopt the strategic plan by the end of November/beginning of December.

Nevada City Council members and city staff members listen to the public comments of city residents during a strategic planning workshop held this week. Follow-up workshops are being planned for October and November.

Photo: Elias Funez

