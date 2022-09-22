Setting the strategic plan: Nevada City to continue with October and November workshops
Nevada City officials are moving forward with plans to identify and prioritize issues, initiatives, goals, objectives, and tasks for the city to take on during the next five years.
Data compiled through previous public workshops was discussed Wednesday by council members and staff to prioritize consideration of the Nisenan at any strategic initiative, goal or objective, then in no particular order after that climate adaptation, technology, and community engagement.
Strategic initiatives were prioritized as housing, fire, water, business industry with cannabis support included, infrastructure like parking and roads, parks and recreation, vibrancy under the arts, and cultural diversity grouping.
Community committees to be formed for housing, parks and recreation, water and others were also discussed.
“Don’t worry if these aren’t set in stone or if we miss a mark by the second meeting in October,” City Manager Sean Grayson said to the council. “It really is a process, not a project, it is a road map, but we will never really get to the very end. We will do a new strategic planning session. It is not the Hotel California, but…”
Funding from the American Rescue Plan of around $700,000 was also discussed by council and staff to keep in mind for potential project and spending consideration.
“Looking at the number of items that are on this list, for a return for investment, I keep coming back to Seven Hills District and a conceptual plan of some kind for that area because it does have housing, it does have artists, it does present an enormous opportunity for our community that has not really been looked at,” Council member Gary Peterson said. “It appeals to me because it serves many, many different interests.”
“Just based on what I’m doing for my profession, we’re tracking all the infrastructure money coming out of Washington, there are buckets of money for infrastructure and we need to be ready. For me, it’s not my self-interest, but grant writing to solve all these problems,” Mayor Doug Fleming said.
Fleming also spoke about throwing his support behind the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and mentioned the possible need for a skate park in the city due to complaints about skating on rails in front of businesses.
City staff will bring the draft strategic plan to the council for review during the second meeting of October.
“Then we would book to schedule community input meetings with those various committees between here and the end of November. So we could meet the goals and objectives into the plan and adopt the strategic plan by the end of November/beginning of December.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230
Nevada City to vote on Measure W: Results to potentially impact city living
Nevada City voters will be asked to weigh in with their votes on Measure W, also known as the Nevada City Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative, which will appear on the November ballot.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments