Serving during difficult times: Grass Valley Elks Lodge feeds area first responders

Giving service to others can be particularly challenging for local service organizations, especially during the time of the coronavirus.

Members of the Grass Valley Elks Lodge are still finding ways to give back.

“We cannot have our meetings, we cannot have our gatherings, we can’t have our spaghetti night. We’re basically shut down for another year,” Grass Valley Elks Exalted Ruler Ty Obenoskey said.

“One of our members said we ought to do something,” He added. “Let’s honor our first responders.”

On Tuesday the group did just that, beginning day one of two lunches served for the members of Grass Valley Police Department.

With extra money that was raised, volunteers from lodge No. 538 plan to keep the movement going and serve the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Jail staff next month.

The event was the idea of Stephanie Hammond, who was just recently initiated as an Elk.

When she joined the Special Olympics as an athlete and global messenger, Hammond found a love and respect for law enforcement, military, fire personnel and first responders.

With the help of her family, and donations from the community, Hammond hopes to keep the service going and eventually feed area firefighters when fire season dies down.

“This is a chance to do something for the community that we strive to do all the time,” Obenoskey said.

