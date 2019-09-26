Services Saturday for Daniel Peterson

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the day of the memorial, which is set for Saturday at Twin Cities Church. The Union regrets the error.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday for Daniel Noah Peterson, a former Grass Valley resident killed in a tanker truck crash in early September.

The service is will be held at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough and Ready Hwy., Grass Valley. Peterson’s family says the service is open to the community, especially big rig drivers.

Peterson, 36, was involved in a collision on Highway 50, near South Lake Tahoe on Sept. 7. His big rig struck a Toyota Prius reportedly turning in front of him. The double tanker loaded with 8,400 gallons of gasoline attempted to swerve to avoid the Prius, causing the truck to tip over and trapped Peterson inside his burning vehicle, reports state.

According to the family, the week Peterson died, he was about to announce to his parents that his girlfriend was 15 weeks pregnant. His family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Peterson’s surviving child and partner.

— The Union staff