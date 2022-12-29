Serious debates over the Idaho-Maryland Mine: Top stories of 2022
The Idaho- Maryland mine has been a topic of debate for the past year. The project proposed by Rise Gold Corp. in Jan. 2022 is located on the Brunswick Industrial Site in unincorporated Nevada County.
Jan. 4, 2022 when the draft Environmental Impact Report for the Idaho-Maryland mine prepared by Raney Planning and Management, Inc. was released by Nevada County under the direction of Matt Kelley, Senior Planner, the debates began.
When the report was released, many residents in Nevada County were experiencing “snowmageddon” and possibly without power for days and weeks.
Citizens requested more time to review the document and organize scientific review.
According to Kelley, the extensions [for public comment] were granted through April 4] due to the mass power outages experienced last winter.
“A lot of residents lost power and internet capabilities, so we looked at that and we had some requests from folks to consider an extension, so we made the decision to extend the comment period mostly because of the winter storms that happened,” Kelley said to The Union.
A broad and eclectic range of local organizations came out in opposition to the Idaho-Maryland Mine, including environmentalist nonprofits, social justice activists, and river conservation groups.
Seventeen organizations signed onto a web campaign, titled “Stop the Mine.” It was initiated by Community Environmental Advocates (CEA), a Grass Valley nonprofit focused on environmental awareness and activism, The Union reported.
The Environmental Concerns
The proposed project would reinitiate underground mining and gold mineralization processing for the Idaho-Maryland Mine over an 80-year permit period proposed to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week during full operations.
Public comment opportunities were extended, and protests around town and packed Board of Supervisors meetings discussed and debated the science within the draft EIR. Some meetings recalled the now famous Erin Brockovich, consumer advocate and environmental activist, who was instrumental in building a case against Pacific Gas & Electric Company involving groundwater contamination in Hinkley, California in 1993.
Better uses for the property were suggested.
The science was questioned. When Rise Gold Corp. sent out a mailer to residents encouraging them to lobby the Nevada Board of Supervisors to support the mine, readers of The Union wrote letters to the editor saying, “I wonder what was left out?”
Tom J. Behlmer wrote, “Ore trucks...will have 100 dump runs per day, operating seven days a week, 14 hours per day. That means a truck emitting exhaust coming or going about every nine minutes ... A truck going by your house once a day is one thing. One every 10 minutes is another matter.”
Then there was the singing.
“Homes will lose value, wells will run dry,” local musician Charles Price sang as he played guitar in a critique to the mine’s draft environmental impact report. “They’ll pollute our water, they’ll pollute our sky,” The Union reported.
Additionally, The Union reported, “Over 115 people filled the Board of Supervisors chambers, and overflow — over another 150 people — flanked the Eric Rood Administrative Center lobby’s side doors. Parking extended to Highway 49.“
By April the public comment period was over.
The proposed project included dewatering the existing underground mine, working, underground mining at a depth of 500 feet or more in areas underlying mineral rights properties, construction and operation of above-ground processing and water treatment facilities at the Brunswick Industrial Site, and installation of a potable water pipeline for residential potable water supply, according to the Draft EIR.
If the mine does not continue for its expected years of operation, the project sites would be reclaimed to open space and land suitable for future development of industrial uses.
Since then, the Economic Impact Report has been released, immediately followed by the final EIR
The Economic Impact Report
The Economic Impact Report, prepared for Nevada County by Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. (RDN), presents results of the economic and fiscal impact analysis of the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine project.
Included in the EIR is an estimated 300 jobs created and the effect of the project on local real estate. RGV projects they would hire 213 of these workers locally and recruit 99 workers from outside the county.
“The proposed project would generate total annual output of $202.8 million in Nevada County,” The Union reported, citing the EIR.
An estimated $23 million in increased economic activity at local businesses, ”such as local retail, wholesale suppliers, healthcare services sectors, restaurants and drinking places,“ according to the economic report.
Potential costs include increased need for public services, while potential benefits include increased economic activity, employment, wages, and tax revenue, the report said.
The report found “no conclusive evidence to assert that the proposed project would have a significant impact on local property values after conducting rigorous research.” Case studies of similar communities with mines also were examined and local real estate agents were surveyed.
Costs to the county not covered by mitigation are primarily associated with law enforcement and emergency services, which expect increases in costs related to heightened traffic on local roads and associated vehicle accidents.
Dec. 15, a webinar was held to review the economic impacts of the mine and the Niehaus report.
The next day the final Environmental Impact Report was released by Nevada County officials.
The Niehaus economic report will be used together with the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to help the Board of Supervisors come to a final decision about the Idaho-Maryland project. The decisions expected no sooner than Feb. 2023.
