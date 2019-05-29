Sentencing set in Nevada County child sex case

Randy Hansen



Randy Hansen, already jailed over two years on child sex accusations, must wait more than a decade until he’s eligible for parole, prosecutors said.

Hansen, 68, faces 15 years to life in prison on an accusation of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10. Pleading no contest in March to the charge, Hansen is scheduled for sentencing June 28 in Nevada County Superior Court, authorities said.

Prosecutors will dismiss three other charges against Hansen at his sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

“This was litigated for years,” Walsh added. “We were trying to push it forward to trial.”

Defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represents Hansen, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Authorities have said a girl accused Hansen in late 2014. Deputies searched his home the following May. They took electronics from his home and arrested him in November 2016.

Hansen’s plea negates the need for the victim to testify at trial, a move Walsh said saves her from a huge psychological event.

“I view this as a strong resolution,” he said of the case.

