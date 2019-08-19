Sentencing set for today in T-Mobile robbery

Three of four men facing charges in connection with the November robbery of a Grass Valley T-Mobile await sentencing after pleading no contest to their accusations.

Brian Mack, 21, is the only man who still faces trial for the Nov. 15 robbery of the Nevada City Highway business. Mack is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 10. His trial date hasn’t been set.

The other three men — Zachary Hidvegi, 18; Isaiah Shepherd, 19; and Travonn Dill, 23, all of Sacramento — have pleaded no contest to various accusations, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

Hidvegi and Shepherd pleaded in July to one count each of first-degree robbery. Both are expected to receive two-year sentences, Deputy District Attorney Kambria Lisonbee said.

“They both don’t have criminal records,” she added.

Hidvegi is scheduled for sentencing today. Shepherd’s sentencing is set for Oct. 7.

Defense attorneys D. Lawrence Montgomery, who represents Hidvegi, and Bill Walker, who represents Shepherd, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Dill, who pleaded July 26 to two counts of grand theft from a person, is expected to receive a sentence of seven years and four months at his Oct. 11 sentencing, Lisonbee and records stated.

Dill is represented by the Public Defender’s Office.

“Mr. Dill’s matter resolved appropriately,” Public Defender Keri Klein said in an email. “He admitted theft offenses for an agreed state prison sentence. The agreed sentence adequately addresses Mr. Dill’s conduct in the case.”

Mack

Brian Mack is scheduled for a court conference on Sept. 10.

Stephen Munkelt, Mack’s defense attorney, said his client was set last month for trial. The trial date then was moved to Aug. 6. Munkelt was prepared to start that day, but prosecutors said they needed more time to subpoena a witness and asked for a week’s delay. When the judge declined the request, prosecutors dismissed his charges. They then filed new charges against Mack.

“It’s certainly not unheard of,” Munkelt said of the refiled case, though he questioned why the necessary witness wasn’t ready. “It’s unfortunate because we were all ready to go.”

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in an email his office wanted the one-week continuance because the witness was out of state. When they judge denied the request, the case was dismissed and refiled.

“It’s not uncommon,” Walsh said. “We can do that up to three times on serious and violent felonies.”

Authorities have said they arrested the four men after the suspects fled south on Highway 49 after the robbery. They then stopped near Old Auburn Road and ran from the vehicle before their capture.

