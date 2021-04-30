Sentence already served in lewd purposes case

A Grass Valley man has been convicted and sentenced on charges that he tried to meet with two 13-year-old boys for sex, authorities said.

Joseph Hubert Crespin



Joseph Hubert Crespin, 42, was sentenced to 16 months in state prison on April 23 to a felony count of arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes. He pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year, Nevada County court records show.

Crespin received credit for already having served over 800 days in the Nevada County Jail while the case was pending, and will not have to serve any additional time in prison, prosecutors said.

Crespin was arrested March 1, 2020, after being caught in a sting operation set up by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a tip that Crespin was using social media to solicit sex from two 13-year-old boys, and were able to use this information to set up a meeting with Crespin, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

Crespin arrived at the park under the belief that he was meeting with a minor to have sex, but was instead arrested by detectives, reports state.

His conviction and sentencing underscores the seriousness that the District Attorney’s Office gives to cases involving sexual acts with minors, said Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Hill, who prosecuted Crespin’s case.

“Obviously, our office puts great emphasis and care with respect to cases involving minor victims, or perceived minor victims…” Hill said, adding that her office was satisfied with the sentence that Crespin received.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said that while the prosecution agreed to a relatively lenient prison sentence for the defendant, due to the fact that he suffers from a mental illness, the the case was prosecuted aggressively due to the vulnerability of the victims involved.

“The defendant suffers from a mental disability, which explains the reason we resolved the case for a lower prison term, but he still understood that his conduct was wrong. We place the highest priority on these types of cases in order to protect the public,” Walsh said in a statement.

Crespin was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.

“The resolution was appropriate based on this defendant and the crime he admitted to committing,” Public Defender Keri Klein said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com.