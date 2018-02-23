Senior softball league gears up for 2018 season

Gold Country Senior Softball Association (GCSSA) is gearing up for the upcoming season and invites anyone 50-years and older to come out and play.

Practices will be held every Saturday in March, starting March 3 at 9 a.m. at the Western Gateway Park softball fields in Penn Valley.

The GCSSA offers weeknight and Saturday leagues. Signups will be organized by current board members, as well as weeknight and Saturday league managers and volunteer members from both leagues.

Managers will be on hand to evaluate skill level and abilities of those interested in preparation for the upcoming draft in April. The season for both leagues will run from April through September with weeknight games being played on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Saturday league has morning and early afternoon games.

If interested in joining the GCSSA visit http://www.gcssasoftball.org for more information or to download the registration form.

The league features men and women ranging in age from 50-years-old to 90-plus years old.