Senior Health & Wellness Fair in Grass Valley set for this month

Seniors are encouraged to register by Monday for the Senior Health & Wellness Fair in Grass Valley.

The fair, set for Jan. 18, will focus on age-related topics, according to a news release.

“Providing health-and-wellness education could make a big difference to seniors’ lives,” said Janeth Marroletti, Gold Country Community Services executive director. “And our first-ever Senior Health & Wellness Fair will offer many life-enhancing tips.”

Marroletti said the event will have an impressive selection of speakers. With a career that spans 13 years in senior services, she’ll open the event by offering simple, practical suggestions for healthy aging, including nutrition. Christine Murphy, Ph.D. will share eye-opening facts about the benefits of staying active. Murphy, a certified Silver Sneakers instructor, will show how making a few easy changes can produce welcome benefits. Courtney Ferguson, who has coordinated GCCS’s weekly Friendship Wednesday event for over 12 years, will focus on the lifeline friendships.

“Besides the presentations, those attending will enjoy a tasty, complimentary lunch,” Marroletti explained. “Like all the meals we prepare for our Meals on Wheels and our Congregate Café dining programs, it will be homemade and nutritious.”

There will also be short exercise demonstrations, including Line Dancing, Salsa Dancing, and Tai Chi, plus what it takes to be ready for an emergency. Giveaways will be handed out, as well.

“This is the first time Gold Country Community Services has presented such an event, and we are looking forward to welcoming seniors 60 and over who want to put some sparkle in their golden years, Marroletti said.

GCCS is a Nevada County nonprofit that has specialized in supporting senior health and wellness for over 40 years, by providing meals, firewood, classes and activities.