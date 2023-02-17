Staff Writer
The integration of all age groups with senior citizens benefits all aspects of the community, and that is the goal behind the work being done by Gold Country Senior Services (GCSS).
The plan is to begin construction of a new senior center with a commercial kitchen for the Meals on Wheels program and a public coffee shop at 231 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley sometime this spring.
Creating a bigger kitchen is one of the first priorities that will allow GCSS to expand their Meals on Wheels program and move the senior center from its current location at the Old Tunnel Road apartments to the new Colfax Road location.
Since the pandemic, the building on Colfax Avenue has been used for COVID-19 testing, though it was purchased by GCSS back in 2020. By the end of the month the COVID testing site will close and GCSS can begin renovations such as painting, flooring, and work on the ceiling while waiting for permits from the city of Grass Valley, according to Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy.
“We thought with the pandemic ending, the need would decrease, but it hasn’t. It is increasing... We are doing somewhere between 1,600 meals to 2,000 a week,” Lovejoy said.
The pandemic hit support services like GCSS hard. GCSS volunteers were still dedicated and delivered frozen meals to seniors, many of whom were homebound, around Western Nevada County throughout the pandemic.
Senior centers like the one the GCSS is creating will provide a kitchen to prepare hot meals, a socializing environment the public can enjoy and a direct connection to support services that the aging community may benefit from.
“We’re just so excited to get into the senior center. The senior center is crucial to the health and well being of the seniors,” Lovejoy said. “Socialization is really important because one of the struggles we have when we get older is maintaining meaning and purpose. The pandemic did not help.”
A grant from Nevada County and the American Rescue Plan will allow the demolition to begin once all the funding is secured, but GCSS still needs the permits and the funding. Johnathon Walker, Board President of GCSS, is the project manager. He receives updates from the Grass Valley city planners who will provide the needed permits.
Grants from the Agency on Aging \ Area 4 to purchase all the new kitchen equipment have been received but funding for construction is still needed, according to Lovejoy. She hopes to have that funding by June.
“There is an urgent need for community involvement in supporting us through donation. To cover construction costs and things that you cannot get funding for. Capital project funding, bricks and mortar funding, is difficult to find funding for,” Lovejoy said.
In addition to the Meals on Wheels kitchen and coffee shop, GCSS anticipates bridging with local schools for internships and senior projects, where students come to teach seniors how to use technology.
“The folks that still can’t figure out how to use an iPhone, or an Android, or an iPad. I want this to be a center that’s vibrant, that’s activity focused, focused on interaction. It’s great for everybody,” Lovejoy said.
Senior centers are becoming the hub. The place where seniors get together, find resources, socialize and stay healthy, according to Lovejoy.
Research demonstrates that people who go to a senior center have less mortality for cardiovascular disease and stroke. They are less likely to develop dementia; they are less likely to suffer clinical or mild depression. They heal faster when they get sick because they are happier, according to Lovejoy.
“Senior centers are going through a change. It used to be the traditional senior center that provided meals, activities, and events, and that was it. There was no integration with the community,” Lovejoy said. “The seniors that are coming up now, enjoy being around kids; we enjoy being around other generations.”
Firewood Program and Fire Safe Education
The Senior Firewood Program is also expanding their program. GCSS is building a relationship with Firewise Safe Council with the help of Executive Director Jamie Jones. In 2021 GCSS provided cords of chopped and stacked wood to 305 senior households through that program. Some of the firewood programs are supported by the sales of the oak to the public.
GCSS also has a case management department that does the intake work. They visit clients quarterly and look at their needs. If clients need referrals out to the community for additional resources and services, GCSS can guide them through that process, according to Lovejoy.
Case management agents also help with CalFresh applications which offer nutritional assistance through federal aid.
A grant from the California Office of Emergency Services (OES) educates clients on emergency preparedness. Writing down emergency numbers or contact information of neighbors who can transport the homebound seniors in an emergency is important safety education. Helping seniors learn how to access CodeRED emergency information from local agencies and planning evacuation routes is another service GCSS can provide.