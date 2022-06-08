facebook tracking pixel Sending them forth: Ghidotti Early College High School graduates thirty | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sending them forth: Ghidotti Early College High School graduates thirty

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Ghidotti Early College High School class of 2022 graduates celebrated their commencement Wednesday afternoon in the Sierra College Nevada County Campus quad.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ghidotti Early College High School graduate Orma Jean Forest gets a little help with her cap and gown from a fellow student Wednesday at Sierra College.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ghidotti Early College High School principal Noah Levinson addresses the graduates, family and friends gathered at Sierra College for Wednesday evening’s graduation ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
A well-behaved guide dog in training pays attention to the ceremony along with Ghidotti Early College High School’s class of 2022.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ghidotti grads get their caps and gowns ready for their graduation ceremony Wednesday evening at Sierra College.
Photo: Elias Funez
Class of 2022 Ghidotti Early College Graduates approach the stage Wednesday at Sierra College.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Education
See more