Senators express concern over Tahoe advisory committee

Senators from California and Nevada have sent a letter urging the Biden Administration to reestablish the Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Committee and to address senior leadership staffing issues within the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), who will be hosting the 26th annual Lake Tahoe Summit on Aug. 16 at Sand Harbor, led Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) in writing a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, asking for the committee to be reestablished after it expired in 2017. It also asked to work with the Forest Service on trying to maintain its leadership at the committee.

According to the letter, the committee played a vital role in developing consensus for Tahoe-related funding from the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

“For nearly 50 years, (Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit) has seen a number of transformative forest supervisors at its helm. However, the increased attrition rate of (the unit’s) senior leadership is concerning,” the senators wrote. “We would like to work with you and the service to explore opportunities to maintain the unique role and stature of the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, including making Forest Service positions more attractive for future applicants looking to take on and stay in these important roles for the long-term.

“Additionally, we are concerned that the Lake Tahoe Basin Federal Advisory Committee, which served as a national model for how engaged citizens can collaborate with federal, state, tribal, and local partners to establish consensus on issues, was allowed to expire in 2017,” the senators continued. “As the community continues to work together to address the environmental and economic challenges in the region, we urge you and (the Forest Service) to quickly reestablish (the committee).”