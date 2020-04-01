See’s Candy fundraiser benefits Nevada City Chamber
See’s Easter Candy is available at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce office, located at 132 Main St. in Nevada City. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Chamber office is closed to the public. However, curb side pick up is available. Items for sale include truffles, peanut brittle, milk and dark chocolate butter, Scotchmallow and Rocky Road Eggs, a “bunny box,” which includes assorted chocolates, all varieties of one pound chocolates and lollipops. A list of candy and prices are available online at http://www.nevadacitychamber.com. Those interested in purchasing can leave a voice message at 530-265-2692 or email requests to info@nevadacitychamber.com. The Chamber staff will arrange payment and curbside pick-up. Selling See’s candy is a major fundraiser for the Nevada City Chamber.
