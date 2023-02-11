Staff Writer
Financial trouble is not uncommon among fire districts in Nevada County with increases in regulations competing with the costs of payroll, engines and stations.
Those financial troubles have hit the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RR) so hard recently, that they are at risk of shutting down due to an especially tight budget.
Financial officer Sheridan Loungway, who serves on the RR board of directors, will continue to do everything possible to keep our the commitment to the community that they will not close down.
“We have a budget and it’s tight. Sometimes it’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Loungway said. “We have had fundraisers, sold equipment, and written grants, but we know what the problem is. No one wants to put their finger on it.” He also stated that they will meet all their financial obligations.
Neighboring fire districts are having their own difficulties with finances. Servicing nearby districts is necessary in emergencies when their engines just can’t get to the location in time due to geography.
Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department is a good example of a neighboring district that relies on RR, according to Carole “CJ” Bryant, district administrator.
“All fire districts are interoperational to an extent,” Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron said. “Our Brighton St. station has been responding to provide assistance during RR’s brown out days,” meaning the two days when the ‘C shift’ at RR is not in operation, Grass Valley Fire Department covers their calls.
“We know what the biggest problem is. [Nevada County] Consolidated district pulled out of their old station, that is now a thrift store or something, and built a new station further out, so we have to service calls in their area,” Loungway said. “ We feel it is unfair because we don’t get compensated…We spend more time and energy on more calls servicing the district to the east of ours and Penn Valley, causing us to pay salaries with overtime, leaving nothing for other parts of our budget like building and maintenance.”
At meeting on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rough and Ready Firehouse, the Board will dive into the steps that RR will have to take and will need to implement before going forward. It will take working together with the firefighter’s union, the Penn Valley Fire District board members, and Nevada County to make this a reality. At this moment, no merger has been approved.
Requirements imposed by the state of Calif. are also part of the problem.
“It’s not like the old days when we had more people on the calls,” Bryant said. “We have a fully paid staff. Volunteers are now required to have the same certification as firefighters that are employed. We are not a volunteer district.”
It is a misconception that Rough and Ready Fire Protection District runs on volunteers. They even had to change the signage in front of the station to convey the change.
The brown out days have been another way that the fire protection district has tried to tighten their belt. According to Bryant they have “gone down every avenue.”
Currently, rotating brown outs have eliminated one third of their shifts, leaving constituents in the fire protection district unprotected during those times.
Feeling like they have exhausted every option and made so many cuts or reductions in service, RR has approached the Consolidated Fire District, but without success. Possible mergers with Penn Valley Fire Protection District do not look feasible either, yet are still being discussed.
“Consolidated has said, ‘We don’t want you,’ apparently. That’s what I’ve heard from the committee. They are having their own financial problems up there… We’ve always known that Penn Valley has said, ‘If you can’t run it on that kind of money, we can’t run it on that kind of money,’” Bryant said.
“Loss of an engine company has a profound effect on everyone,” Chief Button said.”We are already at our limit. It causes a ripple effect.”
The next steps may involve working with The California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions (LAFCO), a non-profit organization, Buttron, Bryant and Loungway have all said.
“We’ve asked for realignment of district maps; it seems like the most logical solution. The other districts don’t want to give up their revenue out of self preservation, and I can understand that,” Bryant said. “There are a lot of moving parts to the picture. LAFCO will probably put out a study.”
The LAFCO study is estimated to cost over $100,000 according to Bryant.
Smaller sized fire districts with less tax revenue may seek solutions such as redrawing district lines for a more equitable distribution of tax revenue throughout the county. The problem at the moment is that the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District receives the lowest funding.
“If we could realign the districts, we could serve those districts full time that we already do serve to some extent. We don’t want to close down, and no way will we lose our building,” Loungway said, referring to their station built in 2012.
“We have gone down the road and up the avenue to think of everything,” Bryant said. “We are down to what we just can not do without.”