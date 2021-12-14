Seeking recall: Group drops off paperwork in bid to remove Board of Supervisors

Audience members at Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting, disseminate information regarding efforts to recall the supervisors.

Several people at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting advocated for the recall of all five supervisors, dropping off paperwork that day at the elections office to start the process.

Dr. Patrick Wagner said he attended the meeting as a recall supporter, citing board action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Impacts should have been known through due diligence that (my supervisor) neglected constituent warnings about dangers of excessive government,” said Wagner

The Board of Supervisors took a recess due to unruly members of the public in the audience.

Wagner added that his supervisor failed to remove Dr. Scott Kellermann as county public health officer.

Kellermann imposed restrictions during the height of the pandemic, requiring masks indoors and large gatherings outdoors, as well as implementing contact tracing.

Wagner also accused supervisors of failing to reopen the county when the virus began to diminish.

Calvin Clark, another recall supporter, said his supervisor crossed a line.

“It’s with deep disappointment I must serve her with a recall notice today,” he said. “It’s not a personal attack. It has to do with how she has voted.”

Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Miller took little attitude from members of the audience during Tuesday’s in person meeting. Many members of the audience have come together to demand the Board of Supervisors be removed and replaced.

The implementation of periodic lockdowns was far worse than the vaccine, said Gabriel Russo, another recall supporter. The answer to the pandemic is not vaccines, but natural herd immunity, he argued.

“What’s next, another lockdown?” he asked. “Will there be more contact tracers, quarantines?”

Attorney Gregg Lien, who supports the recall, said it was prompted by citizens’ frustrations.

Members of the public at Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisor’s meeting listen to the dialogue while distributing information on how to recall the board of supervisors.

“My best friends are doctors,” he said. “My doctor told me not to take the vaccine. But some doctors are afraid to speak up for fear of losing their jobs.”

Some phone-in commentators supported the board.

Members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors get up and walk out of the meeting after members of the public become too unruly during public comment of a consent calendar item at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mora McLauchlan complained the mask mandate was not being enforced robustly enough, especially as the Omicron variant is more contagious than Delta, and is spreading in parts of the U.S. She urged supervisors for the safety of their staff to keep their own masks on when in session, adding there was no problem with hearing testimony in chambers by those who wore masks.

Marina Billheimer called to express support for both the board and Kellerman, who she said dedicated decades to research and education and is a noted expert in the health care field.

“Let’s continue to support science and people like Dr. Kellerman,” said Billheimer. “Let’s not rely on misinformation from Facebook. Please, remain aware the fringe minority is loud, but will remain a minority.”

