Seeking recall: Group drops off paperwork in bid to remove Board of Supervisors
Several people at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting advocated for the recall of all five supervisors, dropping off paperwork that day at the elections office to start the process.
Dr. Patrick Wagner said he attended the meeting as a recall supporter, citing board action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Impacts should have been known through due diligence that (my supervisor) neglected constituent warnings about dangers of excessive government,” said Wagner
Wagner added that his supervisor failed to remove Dr. Scott Kellermann as county public health officer.
Kellermann imposed restrictions during the height of the pandemic, requiring masks indoors and large gatherings outdoors, as well as implementing contact tracing.
Wagner also accused supervisors of failing to reopen the county when the virus began to diminish.
Calvin Clark, another recall supporter, said his supervisor crossed a line.
“It’s with deep disappointment I must serve her with a recall notice today,” he said. “It’s not a personal attack. It has to do with how she has voted.”
The implementation of periodic lockdowns was far worse than the vaccine, said Gabriel Russo, another recall supporter. The answer to the pandemic is not vaccines, but natural herd immunity, he argued.
“What’s next, another lockdown?” he asked. “Will there be more contact tracers, quarantines?”
Attorney Gregg Lien, who supports the recall, said it was prompted by citizens’ frustrations.
“My best friends are doctors,” he said. “My doctor told me not to take the vaccine. But some doctors are afraid to speak up for fear of losing their jobs.”
Some phone-in commentators supported the board.
Mora McLauchlan complained the mask mandate was not being enforced robustly enough, especially as the Omicron variant is more contagious than Delta, and is spreading in parts of the U.S. She urged supervisors for the safety of their staff to keep their own masks on when in session, adding there was no problem with hearing testimony in chambers by those who wore masks.
Marina Billheimer called to express support for both the board and Kellerman, who she said dedicated decades to research and education and is a noted expert in the health care field.
“Let’s continue to support science and people like Dr. Kellerman,” said Billheimer. “Let’s not rely on misinformation from Facebook. Please, remain aware the fringe minority is loud, but will remain a minority.”
William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com
