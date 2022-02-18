Seeking a home: Sammie’s Friends seeks foster home or adoption for recovering dog

Coco was signed over to Sammie’s Friends after having been hit by a car last year, and since October has been fostered by a veterinary tech at the clinic where she received surgery.

A dog named Coco, who has been fostered since she underwent surgery in October, is in need of a new foster home — or, ideally, her “forever home” — according to Phil Yong, a member of Sammie’s Friends’ shelter staff.

According to Sammie’s Friends founder Cheryl Wicks, Coco arrived at a local veterinary clinic last year after having been hit by a vehicle. The clinic had reached out to Sammie’s Friends, stating that performing surgery was an option and asking if the organization would take responsibility for the dog if the dog’s owner could not be found, she said.

Coco was signed over to Sammie’s Friends, and since October has been fostered by a veterinary tech at the clinic where she received surgery.

“We’re looking for a foster currently,” said Yong. “Her current foster mom has gotten a new job, and so won’t be able to take her to work like she used to, so we’re needing a foster pretty quick — as well as she’s obviously looking for her forever home.”

Wicks said Thursday that Coco, who currently uses a wheelchair, has also been receiving acupuncture treatments as well as physical therapy. She added that Coco’s current foster has described her as “a nice tempered dog.”

“I suppose a dog in a wheelchair is never totally easy to take care of, but she’s not a difficult dog to get along with,” said Wicks. “She’s a nice, friendly, happy dog.”

She estimated that Coco is around 2 years old.

Yong described Coco as “very sweet, very nice, (and) very likable,” adding that she gets along well with other dogs, and that her wheelchair doesn’t slow her down in doing her favorite activity — running.

According to Wicks, if a new foster home is not found for Coco by the end of the week, she will still be cared for, but will have to enter the shelter — an outcome it would be best to avoid, given that Coco’s wheelchair may bring some difficulty with the kennels.

Yong said Friday that, as of that time, no one had been found yet who was willing to foster Coco, but one potential foster would be meeting her today.

“It’s definitely more difficult,” he said on finding foster homes and adoptions for dogs who need extra care. While Coco is on the more “extreme” side of this range, according to Yong, the organization often has dogs who have been injured or are experiencing a medical issue.

Available capacity at the shelter tends to be cyclical, Yong explained. However, referring to the last few months, he said, “Lately, we have been very full.”

The main source of that increased volume lately had been stray animals, said Yong, although he added he did not know the reason for the increase.

