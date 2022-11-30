See you tamale!

With the help of Hola Tortilla! BriarPatch Food Co-op will be hosting its “Chili Today, Hot Tamale!” cooking class in person on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

“There’s a lot of trepidation about making tamales, and we wanted to bring it back,” said Laura Petersen, communications specialist at BriarPatch. “We thought we would team up with someone local. (Hola tamales) are delicious. They are organic, so we reached out, and it made sense.”

Petersen said the decision to offer a tamale tasting and ask Hola owner Carmen Lang to participate was partially inspired by the holiday season.

“Tamales are traditionally made during the holidays in different cultures, and we wanted to go with that theme. We thought, ‘Why not?’

“I would say that Carmen is a really interesting person and has a lot of knowledge about traditional Mexican dishes, and she will bring that to the table. This is a Nevada City business, and we really care about supporting local.”

While the class will not be fully instructional, Petersen said participants will experience a tamale tasting, a demo and then be provided with a recipe guide and video BriarPatch has created that includes step-by-step instructions. Participants will also receive a voucher for a free tamale from Hola Tortilla!

The tamale demonstration will be the first in-person seminar the co-op has hosted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted people to feel included,” said Petersen, “so we brought the online classes together. Now that we are not in the throes (of the pandemic) ,this will be the first in-person. It’s been years.”

Co-op members who participate in the class will be rewarded not only with knowledge but a $5 credit that they can use for the class or any other purchase. The tamale class will take place in the community room at BriarPatch, which has e a capacity of 20 students.

For more information, please visit briarpatch.coop or call 530-272-5333.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com