See who’s running for office in Nevada County
March 1, 2018
Candidates have until March 9 to declare for elected office, or until March 14 if no incumbent files for a particular office.
See a regularly updated list below of who’s declared for local office:
Who’s running for office
Scott Lay – superintendent of schools, declared Monday, Feb. 12
Tina Vernon – treasurer-tax collector, declared Wednesday, Feb. 14
Marcia Salter – auditor-controller, declared Friday, Feb. 23
Sue Hoek — supervisor, District 4, declared Wednesday, Feb. 28
Glenn Jennings — district attorney, declared Wednesday, Feb. 28